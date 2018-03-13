United Nations Declare Support for Uhuru, Raila Reconciliation

The United Nations has welcomed President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga’s bid to unite Kenyans.

In a statement issued by Secretary General Antonio Gutierrez, UN reiterated their commitment to supporting Kenya’s efforts for peace, stability and development saying “we welcome the Statement.”

Uhuru and Raila shocked Kenyans last Friday by meeting at Harambee House and addressing a joint press conference at which they declared an end to the 2017 electoral contest.

The two scions turned political nemesis and currently allies asked Kenyans to back them in efforts to end the hostilities that followed the August and October elections, and join them in putting the country back on the development path.

They signed a communiqué highlighting plans to deal with ethnic friction and competition, lack of national ethos and corruption. The goals are inclusivity, effective devolution, safety and security, shared prosperity and respect for human and civil rights.

They also agreed to roll out a programme that will implement our shared objectives.