Unconfirmed: Foreign embassies warn citizens against marrying Kikuyu women

Reports indicate that a section of Embassies in the Country have warned their Citizens on the risk of marrying from a particular community in Kenya.

This comes at the height of brutal murder of Dutchman where the wife of the late tycoon Tob Cohen, Mrs. Sarah Wairimu is being treated as a prime suspect going by the incriminating evidence presented by the DCI.

Cases where woman from a particular community being implicated in the murder of their partners have been on the rise on the Country but the killing of the billionaire triggered an instant uproar with many cursing women from the said community.

Sources told Weekly Citizen that there was a circulation within the foreign embassies warning their citizens particularly against Kikuyu women following the mysterious death of Cohen and others, including local men.

Social media was set on fire following shocking news that Cohen’s decomposing body was discovered in a septic tank at his lavish Kitisuru home, Nairobi.

The businessman was finally interred at the Jewish Cemetery in Nairobi after a quorum of 10 Jewish male adults was attained.

The first burial attempt was postponed because of lack of quorum after only 8 Jewish male adults turned up for the event.

Kikuyu woman according to the circular are not interested in marriage but the fortunes and can go at all disposal to get control of the wealth after luring the foreigners into marriage despite having families.

They file separation cases in court involving Kenyan husbands and force foreigners to adopt the children to benefit from the vast wealth.

The late Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore although died of cancer, it’s a common knowledge that his Kenyan wife Wambui Kamiru and her children benefited from the vast wealth left behind the Guyana born CEO who died at the age of 61.

