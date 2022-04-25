Umoja 2 Residents Protest Over Cheecky Games in ward ODM party primaries

Umoja 2 residents are up in arms over a decision by the Incumbent MCA Joseph Ndonji and other Aspirants who lost in the just concluded nomination exercise after they moved to the Party’s dispute tribunal to contest a win by a former Ummoinner tout.

Ndonji,Kevin Kwere and Calvin olloo today moved to the parties top organ seeking to nullify Shadrack Machanje’s win who won by 249 votes during the parties primaries that were conducted last week on Friday.

The Tribunal is expected to give it’s ruling tomorrow morning.

According to Residents Ndonji and Kwere were heard bragging that they have already compromised officials of the tribunal. Ndonji is said to have camped at the ODM offices vowing that they will not allow a “mere tout to take leadership over of Umoja 2 Ward.

“They told Machanje to his face that a Luhya can never get the OdM Nomination certificate in Umoja 2.

Kwere,Ndonji and Oloo said that they used millions to campaign and that have already pocketed the High and mighty in the Party,s leadership Juliet Mayo told Opera News.

Residents have accused the ODM top brass of discriminating and fighting Luhya Aspirants in the city and they cited the recent example of Tim Wanyonyi and now Machanje.

The residents have vowed should the party fail to gazzette Machanje as the ODM candidate,they will support candidates from other parties.

Shadrack Machanje a Ummoinner Sacco Manager had trounced the incumbent MCA Joseph Ndonji in the just concluded Odm nomination exercise.Machanje garnered 249 votes compared to Ndonji who got 163 votes in a hugely contested exercise.

Protests rocked Umoja Two Ward last week where supporters of Machanje lit bonfires, waved placards and chanted slogans of protest against the party’s reluctance to issue certificate to him.

Machanje beat 13 other aspirants including incumbent Member of County Assembly (MCA) Joseph Ndonji.

Machanje and his supporters accused Ndonji of activating his connections with party officials to illegally acquire the ticket despite losing the nomination contest and vowed to settle at nothing less than a ticket to contest in the August 9, General Election.

The race attracted 13 aspirants in a contest in which 518 votes were cast.

Ndonji has had a problematic run during his tenure residents complaining that the legislator has done little to address a serious water shortage crisis.

Some of the protesters alleged that Ndonji did not live in the area that is why he did not have touch with their day to day grievances and urged ODM to transparently grant Machanje a certificate for his deserved win.

Machanje is one of Ummoinner Sacco’s managers.

Ndonji was on the limelight a year ago after he and his goons were charged with assaulting a pastor.

Ndonji was last year charged with assaulting a Pastor Jared Arwa

Ndonji was accused of assaulting Jared Ouma Aruwa by kicking and punching him on May 30, 2019, at Kwa Miti along Manyanja Road in Tena Estate.

The MCA was arrested on November 21, 2019 and has been out on Sh5,000 police cash bail.

Arwa reported that he was walking to a hardware shop along Manyanja Road to buy paint at around 11am when the MCA, who was inside a vehicle, called out his name.

He said the MCA angrily asked him why he was frustrating his development projects by destroying electric poles that he had put up.