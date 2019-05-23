Ukweli party deputy leader Scheaffer Okore appointed to the Goalkeepers Advisory board to the Bill Gates Foundation.

Scheaffer Okore, an activist, has received an appointment to the Goalkeepers Advisory board to the Bill and Melissa Gates Foundation.



The Kenyan activist will be among ten outstanding leaders who will represent a diverse range of countries.

I am deeply grateful, honored and humbled to be one of 10 phenomenon world leaders chosen to serve as GoalKeepers Advisory board at Gates Foundation. To be of service and in service of GREATNESS. 🙏🏿 💯🙌🏾 https://t.co/Ze2pZjAXjA — Scheaffer Okore (@scheafferoo) May 23, 2019

First-ever Gates Foundation Goalkeepers Advisory Board with Okore Scheaffer second Right

According to the foundation’s website, this board is the first ever to have been constituted.

She, alongside the other board members, will serve a term of two years helping shape key pieces of the foundation’s Goalkeepers initiative.

gatesfoundation: A BIG welcome to these outstanding leaders who make up our first ever Goalkeepers Advisory Board. 👏🙌👏🙌 They are 🔑 to our Goalkeepers mission of advancing theglobalgoals. https://t.co/JanO4Nom2c pic.twitter.com/KdebVy8MD3 — Holmes Unlimited, LLC (@ltholmes) May 22, 2019

The others appointed alongside Okore were Radia Cheikh Lahlou of Morroco, Nikhil Taneja of India, Lukas Köhler of Germany, Lili Buffett from USA, Jasmine Lau (China), Christian Vanizette (France), Blessing Omakwu-Soremekun of Nigeria/USA, Angel Adelaja (Nigeria), Alex Holmes from the UK.

The Goalkeepers Advisory Board works with the Gates Foundation to help shape the direction of Goalkeepers and its mission of advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

Okore is Vice Chairperson of the Ukweli Party, a grassroots political institution enabling people to own their power, with leaders who truly serve in accordance to principles of fairness, inclusion, gender equity, and justice.

She is also Chief of Trade and Investment at the Pan-African Chamber of Commerce.

Okore is one of the prestigious inaugural Obama Africa Leaders Fellowship of 2018; ONE Campaign listed her among their global women of 2018; and Africa Youth Awards recognized her as one of Africa’s top 100 most influential youth in the category of governance and law.