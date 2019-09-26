UHURUTO marriage was formed on basis of ICC case- Hon Kabogo

Ruto Misled Uhuru to Give up His Presidential Candidacy in 2013

Details of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy Dr William Ruto’s marriage back in 2013 have emerged amid president Kenyatta’s 2022 succession debate.

Former Kiambu County governor William Kabogo has opened up on what brought about the marriage, and the secrets that downplayed the 2013 deal between the President Kenyatta and his deputy.

Speaking during KTN’s PointBlank show on Wednesday night, Kabogo claimed that Ruto misled Uhuru to give up the 2013 presidency.

Kabogo claimed he confronted Ruto for misleading Uhuru to give up his presidential candidacy when he maintained his running-mate slot.

He further said the pressure to have Uhuru out of the race was mainly because of the cases against them at the International Criminal Court, which was touching the two.

William Kabogo ~ The pressure of ICC is what brought President Uhuru and DP William Ruto together



He wondered why Ruto was not ready to opt out of the race but backed Uhuru’s decision to back Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi instead in a deal that was later divorced.

“I believe Kenyatta was put under immense pressure by interested parties. We went to his place and spent 10 to 15 hours talking with him,” he said.

“Ruto came and I was offended with him because he had agreed to give out Uhuru’s candidacy but maintained his.”