President Uhuru’s Niece Nana Gecaga Says she is Single Because Men only Love Her Money

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s niece Nana Gecaga is a single 40 year old mother of three who has stuff handed to her on a silver plata but still views herself as a self made corporate manager.

In an interview with the Business Daily, Nana, the granddaughter to founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta confessed that her biggest struggle has been getting a genuine partner since most people are only interested in her status and networks.

She had been asked to name the one thing that she had always wanted and could not achieve.

“Getting a genuine partner, I would say. I have struggled with relationships. I have had a couple of good relationships, but mostly it’s been difficult because the people have not been interested in me as a person,”

She was, however, quick to point out that she did not wish to be born in a different family, saying the love from her family was enough consolation.

“But this is not supposed to elicit sympathy. I don’t say I wish I was not born in a family like this, the love that they provide is undisputed. Like I said I’ve got three beautiful children. I am a single mother and I am not dating or anything like that,” she added.

In a previous interview, the KICC CEO also opened up on her struggle with alcoholism, but which she surmounted and has not fallen back for the past 19 years.

Nana is the daughter to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s elder sister, Jeni Wambui.