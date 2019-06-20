Uhuru’s former advisor backs referendum call, pleads to expand the executive

Former Government Advisor Peter Kagwanja now says that there is a need for the nation to embrace a larger executive arm of the government for better progress and growth.

This comes amid calls for a referendum to expand the executive arm of the government, a push led by the opposition side and its leaders and supported by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kagwanja stressed on the need to include some of the leading political figures in the country in government, for unity to prevail.

He cited ODM boss Raila Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU Chair Gideon Moi and ANC chief Musalia Mudavadi as some of the people who should take part in national decision-making.

“A united Kenya can only be realised by bringing the Odingas, the Kalonzos, the Mudavadis, bringing the Gideons and everybody onto the table,” he said on KTN’s Point Blank show.

Kagwanja faulted the Deputy President William Ruto-allied ‘Tanga Tanga’ group’s opposition to the proposed changes, saying that their ideologies are disadvantageous to Kenyans.

According to the professor, Kenya badly needs to do away with the current winner take it all system for better leadership.

“Kenya will have to come back to the table and chat the future for the republic. The winner takes it all as in visioned by ‘Tanga Tanga’ and their mentors will not take us anywhere,” he added.