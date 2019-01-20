Uhuru elder brother Muhoho joins Raila during Jaramogi’s memorial service

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Sunday morning hosted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s brother Muhoho Kenyatta and CS Raphael Tuju in Bondo.

The two were part of the dignitaries who attended a memorial service for Jaramogi Oginga and Fidel Odinga.

Twenty five years ago today, you left us. But your spirit and selfless actions continue to inspire us in Kenya and millions across Africa. On this day we honour you Jaramogi. #RememberingJaramogi pic.twitter.com/yJt5CtkZSa — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) January 20, 2019

The leaders who were flanked by members of the Odinga family first congregated at ACK diocese of Bondo, St Peter’s Nyamira Parish for a memorial service.

Fidel Died on 4 January 2015 while Jaramogi Oginga Odinga passed on in January 1994(20th).

Children of Jaramogi include; Raila Odinga, Oburu Odinga, Ruth Odinga among others.

Fidel left behind a wife, son and siblings.

Fidel’s siblings are Rosemary Odinga, Winnie Odinga and Raila Odinga Jr.