”Uhuru’s 8% VAT on Fuel Will Be Passed By Parliament, Our MPS are Cheap Thugs”- Mutahi Ngunyi

Jubilee propagandist Mutahi Ngunyi has hinted that parliament will pass Uhuru’s proposed 8% VAT on fuel related products,saying MPs are just a bunch of cheap thugs who will be influenced easily by their leaders Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

Should Parliament SUPPORT or REJECT @UKenyatta Memorandum? HINT: They are NOTHING but a FELLOWSHIP of THUGS. Cream of the CRAP. A HOUSE of Bribes. #ISupportUhuruCuts — Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) September 18, 2018

Ngunyi termed Parliament as a “fellowship of thugs”, a “cream of the crap”, and a “house of bribes”, alluding to their inability to protect public interests.

Uhuru rejected plans to suspend the initial 16% VAT as was in the budgetary estimates approved by Parliament and instead proposed a reduced rate of eight per cent as he sought money to fund his affordable housing project, which is part of his Big Four development agenda.

Uhuru is hosting a Jubilee Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting at State House to whip the ruling party’s MPs into backing his recommendations, Raila is currently chairing an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) PG meeting on the contentious issue that has drawn resistance from MPs who want the VAT on petroleum products either suspended for two years or scrapped altogether.

The House will take a final vote on Thursday, with MPs required to marshal at least two-thirds majority – 233 members – to veto the President’s memorandum. Jubilee’s PG is intended to whip at least 117 members required to defeat the onslaught by the group campaigning against Uhuru’s recommendations.

Mutahi Ngunyi may be right after-all, the threshold to pass Uhuru’s recommendation is low and will be attained, after Jubilee MPs eat chai and mandasi in statehouse only a few will be left singing anti- VAT.

In ODM, party leader Raila Odinga’s word is law and therefore at least 70% of the MPs will oblige and approve Uhuru’s 8% VAT.

No ping pong, the 8% VAT recommended by Uhuru will pass !