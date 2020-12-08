“Uhuru will betray Raila, it will end in premium tears” – senator Ledama reveals

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has repeated his claim that he believes Uhuru will abandon Raila.

Ledama this morning reposted a tweet from a previous date, which said “Uhuru will betray Raila” with a new comment “I stand by this.”

The senator could have been reacting to today’s Nation headline news story, which says that Uhuru and Ruto allies have held secret discussions.

This I will stand by! pic.twitter.com/2VYZzxjADp — Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) December 7, 2020

Yesterday, Uhuru announced that he would not be reshuffling his cabinet, and that he is proceeding on leave from the middle of the month.

These two developments could be viewed with alarm from Raila’s corner.