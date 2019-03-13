Uhuru welcomes 6 envoys to Kenya among them new U.S ambassador Kyle McCarter

Incoming Washington DC ambassador to Nairobi Kyle McCarter among other envoys on Tuesday submitted their credentials to President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

Mr McCarter is taking over from Robert Godec whose five years tenure ended early this year. The new envoy becomes the first appointment by President Donald Trump to Kenya since taking over in 2017.

State House said five more other envoys handed their credentials to the president. Usually, credentials are presented as a formality since vetting is done by their native countries.

President @UKenyatta today received Letters of Credence from incoming Ambassadors and High Commissioner, from 6 countries. The Envoys, both resident and non resident, presented their credentials to the President at State House, Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/fDRLLFmWJx — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) March 12, 2019



Mr Godec, whose tenure saw him being at loggerheads with opposition chief Raila Odinga over his decision to endorse President Uhuru Kenyatta, was appointed by former US president Barack Obama.

He had a privilege of being the first envoy to usher in a sitting US president to Kenya in 2015 when Barack Obama visited.