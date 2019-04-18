Uhuru warns maize millers against using drought as a scapegoat to hike Prices of Unga

President Uhuru Kenyatta today chaired a Cabinet meeting where millers were warned not to take advantage of the ongoing drought situation to hike price of Unga. https://twitter.com/StateHouseKenya/status/1118876587389259778

Cabinet warned that stern action will be taken against those who will hoard maize and other essential food items.

Cabinet assured that Government will take necessary measures to ensure basic food commodity prices remain stable.

Cabinet also urged pastoralist communities to start destocking while animals are still healthy and gave an assurance of State help in restocking when weather improves. https://twitter.com/StateHouseKenya/status/1118876805975412737

A committee to be chaired by Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government has been set up to ensure that Government response to the drought situation is well coordinated.

The committee has also been charged with the responsibility of putting into place mitigation measures for the remainder of the year.