Uhuru wants to use Judiciary as a puppet, I won’t allow- CJ Maraga warns

“The CJ has no Mercedes car. When we applied we were told to keep to the minimum of 2500cc, that there would be no wastage…Yet the 2 speakers of the NA have Mercedes 500. Is it wastage only when the CJ is concerned? The CJ is not accorded the respect of his office in state functions. I have decided that unless that happens, I will choose which State functions to attend” – CJ Maraga

“Unless the budget cuts are reversed, we do not have money for fuel for judges and judiciary vehicles, we will not have mobile courts services, we will not have the court of Appeal circuits, we will not be able to pay for wi-fi for the e-filing and e-payments, plans to automate corruption courts will halt…” – CJ Maraga

CJ David Maraga: The Judiciary Fund is now fully operational. Last week JSC authorized Judiciary to open a Judiciary Fund account at CBK. I am appealing that Treasury deposits funds allocated to the Judiciary in that account

Judiciary does not require a lot of money to build courts. We need 5-6 B every year to have courts everywhere in the next 10 years

CJ David Maraga: As the judiciary budget is dwindling, the workload is growing. The backlog will continue to pile up.

We also have challenges in Treasury releases of what we are allocated. The IFMIS system was opened for a very short time