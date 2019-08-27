Uhuru wants to cling on power beyond 2022 after discovery of oil – Miguna Miguna

Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has once again predicted a scenario where President Uhuru Kenyatta will cling on power after the lapse of his second and last term in 2022.
In a tweet Monday, the vocal barrister claimed that just like his father and first President Jomo Kenyatta, Uhuru will decide to stick around to enjoy the presidential privileges.
He claimed that the same way Kenyatta held on for 15 years to allegedly continue grabbing public land, Uhuru will do the same to loot proceeds of the oil mined in Turkana county.
According to the exiled opposition activist, its therefore laughable to expect Uhuru to voluntarily leave power as he has been claiming he will, not without a fight.
"Jomo Kenyatta DISCOVERED the "sweetness" of public land, crisp Treasury notes, elephant tusks and Chepkube coffee and decided to become president for life. How does anyone expect Uhuru Kenyatta to leave power without a fight after 'discovering' Turkana Oil?" – A Magina Elder.
— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) August 26, 2019
He also revisited their bad relationship, after he accused Uhuru of rigging his way back into office in the 2017 polls and having him kicked our of the country in February 2018.
He said that the reason why he is being kept away, in Canada, is because of his stand against the government, which he says is a threat to Uhuru’s leadership.
Despots like Uhuru, his intelligence and imperialists who support him know that I fully understand how the SYSTEM works, how it can be transformed and they know that I'm fearlessly committed to the cause. That's why they target me and not those who believe in the system.
— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) August 26, 2019
Comments
warigi watene says
Intelligence & pride do not seem to be a good mixture……
Anonymous says
miguna miguna …..you are right.
reason we have opaque handshake between two dynasties.
but all kenyans will not allow brat as Ndii call him to even be mca in tomorrow gavament……never
Anonymous says
those who voted for him are already tired of him and thus reason Gema and others wont even listen to him leave alone vote for side he will be supporting………
Anonymous says
mtoto ya nyoka ni nyoka
Anonymous says
he has been advised he can use iebc ,CA,security to extend his time in power in one way or another but it wont happen……….
all kenyans wont tolorate leaders to run kenya as their ownnnn
Anonymous says
loking back……it was big mistake to vote for him…….
he is arrogant ,out of touch and greedy just like his family who were leaders from b4 indepedence…..