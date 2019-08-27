Uhuru wants to cling on power beyond 2022 after discovery of oil – Miguna Miguna

Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has once again predicted a scenario where President Uhuru Kenyatta will cling on power after the lapse of his second and last term in 2022.

In a tweet Monday, the vocal barrister claimed that just like his father and first President Jomo Kenyatta, Uhuru will decide to stick around to enjoy the presidential privileges.

He claimed that the same way Kenyatta held on for 15 years to allegedly continue grabbing public land, Uhuru will do the same to loot proceeds of the oil mined in Turkana county.

According to the exiled opposition activist, its therefore laughable to expect Uhuru to voluntarily leave power as he has been claiming he will, not without a fight.

"Jomo Kenyatta DISCOVERED the "sweetness" of public land, crisp Treasury notes, elephant tusks and Chepkube coffee and decided to become president for life. How does anyone expect Uhuru Kenyatta to leave power without a fight after 'discovering' Turkana Oil?" – A Magina Elder. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) August 26, 2019

He also revisited their bad relationship, after he accused Uhuru of rigging his way back into office in the 2017 polls and having him kicked our of the country in February 2018.

He said that the reason why he is being kept away, in Canada, is because of his stand against the government, which he says is a threat to Uhuru’s leadership.