Uhuru Under Fire For Using Toyota Mabati In Place of the Special Land Rover- Tenderpreneurs

Well, it came to the attention of Kenyans today that the president’s special land-rover has been replaced with a Toyota Land-cruser van something like what Matiangi launched for Prisons department last week.

Honestly, there are things you don’t just lose to tenderpreneurs, really? how now? we loved the old classic special land-rover used by Mzee Kenyatta, Moi and Kibaki, the real steal not these mabati vans used by Prisons and AP police while harassing mwananchi and chang’aa brwers for bribes. sii hii ni kiriminoo, hii ni kiriminoo…



Uhuru please bring back our old classic land rover, it’s part of our heritage, lets not lose everything to Asians for 30 pieces of silver to tenderpreneurs!

