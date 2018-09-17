DRAMA: Uhuru’s Ukambani Pointman Hon Musimba Arrested over 1.15Billion Theft From Chase Bank

Kibwezi West MP Patrick Musimba and his wife Angela Mwende have been arrested.

The two were apprehended over the theft of a whopping Sh1.15billion at Chase bank.

They were to be charged alongside the former bank’s chairman Mohamed Khan, Dancun Kabui, James Mwenja, Makrios Agumbi, Luciane Sunter and Ronald Vlasman.

However, they failed to turn up for plea taking.

Okwami ordered that the MP and his wife be remanded at Kileleshwa police station until Thursday when the court will rule on their bond terms.

State counsel Mungai Warui opposed bond for the couple and four others.

He said they are likely to abscond trial.

The bank’s former chairman was however released on Sh2 million bail.

They allegedly stole the money by disbursing the said amounts to Porting Access Limited and Itec Limited without following the payment process as stipulated under the Finance Policy of the bank which was placed under receivership after the scandal.

In one of the money laundering counts, Musimba and his wife are accused of removing Sh 409, 682, 900 from an account and transferring the money to an account held at the KCB Kipande Branch knowing or with reasons to believe the same was formed part of proceeds of crime, jointly with others.

Kabui, Mwenja and Angumbi’s lawyer Cecil Miler said they had not been informed to appear before the court by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Banking Fraud Investigations Unit and opposed an application for a warrant against them.

The three are Chase Bank’s employees and face an additional charge of stealing by servant.

Miller said he had not received instruction from the MP, Sunter and Vlasman and could not mitigate for them.

State counsel Mungai Warui said the BFID is still conducting investigations into the high-profile theft at the bank and suspects are likely to to be charged with stealing amount exceeding Sh 4 billion from depositors.