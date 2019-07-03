Uhuru turns down Ruto’s request for Jubilee meeting, says he has no time for politics

In a State House press briefing conducted by the spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo on Tuesday, she commented on the proposed meeting by Deputy President William Ruto to iron out issues in Jubilee Party.

She stated that the president’s main focus was the implementation of the Big Four agenda and not politicking as People Daily reports.

Kanze added that President Uhuru Kenyatta was too busy steering the country’s development and had no time to spare politicking.

“The question on Jubilee is political. And like my boss has said before, we are not going to delve into political issues. If at all the party calls a meeting, then it will happen,” Kanze told the journalists.

Ruto allies have in the recent past told the president to convene a meeting and discuss issues affecting Jubilee party.

Reports from our insiders indicated that the statement by the State House spokesperson drew a lot of criticism from the Ruto allies otherwise known as team tanga tanga.

“We are waiting for a word from President Kenyatta himself because he is our party leader. There are things that can only be discussed by him at this level,” Samson Cherargei, the Nandi senator stated.

“That’s a party leadership decision to be made by the party leader, deputy party leader and parliament leadership. It isn’t an executive decision,” he added.

The deputy president and his allies wanted four pertinent issues discussed in the meeting among them; the March 2018 handshake, party divisions, war on corruption and plans for 2022 elections.