Uhuru turns down Ruto’s request for Jubilee meeting, says he has no time for politics

In a State House press briefing conducted by the spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo on Tuesday, she commented on the proposed meeting by Deputy President William Ruto to iron out issues in Jubilee Party.
She stated that the president’s main focus was the implementation of the Big Four agenda and not politicking as People Daily reports.
Kanze added that President Uhuru Kenyatta was too busy steering the country’s development and had no time to spare politicking.
“The question on Jubilee is political. And like my boss has said before, we are not going to delve into political issues. If at all the party calls a meeting, then it will happen,” Kanze told the journalists.
Ruto allies have in the recent past told the president to convene a meeting and discuss issues affecting Jubilee party.
Reports from our insiders indicated that the statement by the State House spokesperson drew a lot of criticism from the Ruto allies otherwise known as team tanga tanga.
“We are waiting for a word from President Kenyatta himself because he is our party leader. There are things that can only be discussed by him at this level,” Samson Cherargei, the Nandi senator stated.
“That’s a party leadership decision to be made by the party leader, deputy party leader and parliament leadership. It isn’t an executive decision,” he added.
The deputy president and his allies wanted four pertinent issues discussed in the meeting among them; the March 2018 handshake, party divisions, war on corruption and plans for 2022 elections.
Comments
Anonymous says
AS YOU WANT TO BE SEEN TO BE SMART&DOING SOMETHING IN KENYA,MR PRESIDENT,THINGS ARE FALLINGAPART WE’RE STARING AT A PLICK FUTRE
Elijah Ombongi says
DP Ruto invites the President to a meeting. This is like a teacher in a school inviting the Headmaster to a staff meeting. When did the order of hierarchy turn its head upside down?
If there are issues in the Jubilee party to be discussed, it is the Party leader who should invite party members including the deputy leader to a party meeting. It cannot be the other way around.
It is disrespectful and insubordination for the DP to invite his boss to a meeting.
In the 1990’s, the Nandis in Eldoret used to drive their cars on the opposed side of the road, instead of driving North for example they would be driving southward direction and vice versa.. There used to be chaos everywhere in the town. I don’t know how things are now.
Ruto wants to be the one in-charge telling the President what to do. That is ironical. Things are not done like tha. May be Murkomen is advising the DP to behave in such a disorderly manner.
But Murkomen should not bring the chaos and famine in his home constituency of Marakwet to Nairobi. Schools in Murkomen’s constituency are build of sticks and mud. Sticks are in free fall everywhere in Murkomen’s constituency.How many sticks does Murkomen want to use to call for a meeting between the President and the DP?
It is the President or Jubilee party leader who should convene a meeting of the party executive and the party members not the Vice President. Can anybody imagine the Vice president of the U.S.A Mike Pence inviting President Trump to a meeting to discuss the Republican National Convention (RNC) matters? This is what DP Ruto and his hassle handlers are trying to do.Things don’t work like that except probably in Nandi, more particularly in Sugoi constituency or Elgeyo Marakwet constituency.