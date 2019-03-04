‘Uhuru to cling to power beyond 2022, using Raila, DPP, DCI to fight Ruto’- Hon Sudi says

By Jim B

I’ve attentively listened to Hon Oscar Sudi. Sudi has an average brain. The guy’s brain would bleed to death if subjected to an intense intellectual discourse. But never underrate him on the political podium. The guy speaks Ruto’s mind and has an excellent delivery. What Ruto can’t say publicly be sure it will be delivered perfectly by Hon Sudi.

Hon Sudi is in essence DP Ruto’s most preferred lapdog to Kipchumba Murkomen because he’s more sharp-tongued although he dropped out of school in form two. Hon Sudi does a better job that the imbeciles paid by the state to do messaging for Ruto.



From his statement today, he has driven the message home in the most subtle manner; and something is very clear: that Uhuru must retire come 2022, no short cuts and that they will not allow him to cling to power beyond 2022, he also warned DCI and DPP against being used by Uhuru to fight Ruto and finally that if mt Kenya don’t support Ruto in 2022 then you can take this to the bank, they will regret. To Ruto’s war-chest machine, mt Kenya ought not to be persuaded to support Ruto’s presidency, they have to. It’s a debt they’ve to pay wapende wasipende. In the unfortunate event that they show a change of heart then they should face the music.

Elsewhere in what many believe to be a coordinated assault on Mt Kenya mafia, Hon Kimani Ngunjiri also issued a scatting attack on Uhuru terming him corrupt, filled with anger and out to divide the country for selfish reasons.

Jubilee MP & Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali accuses our President of having “tainted lifestyle”. MP Oscar Sudi issues unspecified threats to the President. All, bec the War against Corruption is entering a crescendo. These Two MPs must be arrested for Conspiracy to defeat Justice. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) March 3, 2019