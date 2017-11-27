BREAKING: Uhuru Suffers Big Blow, High Court Nullifies Election of Webuye West MP Hon Wanyama

By Renee Nyaks
Breaking News:
Back to the polls! Webuye West MP Hon Dan Wanyama win declared null and void by tge high court sitting in Bungoma.
He was one of the Jubilee kifaranga MP.
Uhuru regime is coming down even before his swearing in slated for tomorrow. The IEBC cooked up numbers in parliament will comtinue to shrink if today’s ruling that nullified election of Webuye West MP Hon Dan Wanyama is anything to go by.
He was one of the Jubilee kifaranga MP aka computer generated with a 54% margin. Puga!
In Western Kenya IEBC generated 8 Jubilee MPs majority of whom have running petitions.
Meanwhile Ford Kenya Governors, Senators and MPs currently in a meeting chaired by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula at Centrim Hotel in Naivasha to discuss how to consolidate their stronghold and grow the party.
Comments
PRVERBS 6: 16-19. says
Dear LORD,
We pray for heavy rains with lightening at Kasarani area only to show your distasteful and rejection of Uhuruto, as you did during the 26th October 2017 elections.
We leave everything in your hands and please come for all Kenyans against these two and they party and their abyss regimes.
LORD, you had provide change and the leader for our nation on 1st August 2017, but they decided to cook the outcome and forcefully declared themselves winner with their cooked mps.
Let your glory and power be shown tomorrow in open broad daylight for the whole world to see, that indeed you are not pleased with these two -uhuruto and let the people rise up gains them.
In Jesus Name we pray and claim it and receive it. Amen and Amen.
Anonymous says
AMEN AMEN AMEN.
korir says
western kenya can fool by those in power to vote anyhowly unlike those who have ruled since 1963
Anonymous says
Why didnt you fool them on 8th august and 26th oct?hope you will fool them in 2022.
jontez says
All in all jb will forever regret for the rest of their stay wherever ,Why the took the country down the bloody path to nowhere . What goes around comes around. you reap what you saw .You can never change the hands of time, Do good and good will follow you through ,To jb your dirty secrets are out and about .remember the wages of sin is death.Only time will prove who’s God is real. Truth will reveal like in the old days of the prophets Moses n others like Shad-rack;Me-shack and Abed-nego .
Kipyegon says
@jontez, raila is already reaping what he sew,……. That’s y he will live to lose while Uhuru and Ruto are being sworn… In 2022 it will be Ruto/Kiunjuri
Mluhya Mjeuri says
Let’s see if he makes it back. Of couse he will appeal the ruling at the Court of Appeal but I hope the ruling will be UPHELD. Now the electorate of Webuye West have a chance to show where their loyalty lies – JUBILEE or NASA. Waiting for another, similar ruling
Anonymous says
IF THERE IS A GOD OUT THERE, HOW COMES THAT THE EUROPEAN COLONIALISTS, THEIR MISSIONARIES AND CHRISTIAN CHURCHES REMAIN VERY, VERY QUIET ABOUT THE ATROCITIES AND THE SLAUGHTER OF THE NATIVE TRIBES BY THE MILLIONS?? THE DOCUMENTATION OF THESE ATROCITIES HAVE BEEN HIDDEN IN SOME ARCHIVES OR DESTROYED BY THE VERY CRIMINALS WHO PERPETRATED THEM!
WHY IS FORGIVENESS AND TURNING THE OTHER CHEEK ONLY ONE SIDED REQUIREMENT DEMANDED FROM AFRICAN VICTIMS??
Anonymous says
WHO OWNS THIS GUTTER DIGITAL