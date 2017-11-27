BREAKING: Uhuru Suffers Big Blow, High Court Nullifies Election of Webuye West MP Hon Wanyama

By Renee Nyaks

Breaking News:

Back to the polls! Webuye West MP Hon Dan Wanyama win declared null and void by tge high court sitting in Bungoma.

He was one of the Jubilee kifaranga MP.

Uhuru regime is coming down even before his swearing in slated for tomorrow. The IEBC cooked up numbers in parliament will comtinue to shrink if today’s ruling that nullified election of Webuye West MP Hon Dan Wanyama is anything to go by.

He was one of the Jubilee kifaranga MP aka computer generated with a 54% margin. Puga!

In Western Kenya IEBC generated 8 Jubilee MPs majority of whom have running petitions.

Meanwhile Ford Kenya Governors, Senators and MPs currently in a meeting chaired by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula at Centrim Hotel in Naivasha to discuss how to consolidate their stronghold and grow the party.