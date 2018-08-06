President Uhuru, Governor Sonko Contribute Millions toward Mama Oliech’s Funeral

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko visited the family Footballer Dennis Oliech who lost his mum, Mary Auma, popularly known as Mama Oliech, late last month in order to help the family in making funeral preparations

Sonko visited on Friday at their Riara home, to condole with them and make his contributions as well.

He gave a contribution of approximately KSh1.5 million. He had previously contributed KSh100,000 to go towards “tea” and then added another KSh100,000 to help facilitate the family’s travel arrangements.

The amount included a personal donation from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Sonko noted that Mama Oliech will be remembered for her hardwork and discipline.

Her death came just days after Governor Sonko had appointed Dennis to serve in the Sports Ministry in the city’s county government.

Mama Oliech will be laid to rest at her native home in Kisumu County on August 11.