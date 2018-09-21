Uhuru Signs 8% VAT Finance Bill 2018 Into Law, The Suffering Begins Now!

President Kenyatta signs Finance Bill 2018 into law

NAIROBI, 21 September 2018 (PSCU) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has today signed into law the Finance Bill 2018.

The Bill, passed by the National Assembly yesterday, reflects the President’s recommendations for a reduction of VAT on petroleum products from 16 to 8 per cent among other amendments on various taxes.

President Kenyatta also signed into law the Coast Guard Bill 2018 which marks an important milestone in the management and enforcement of laws in Kenya’s internal and territorial waters.

The Coast Guard Act 2018 establishes the Kenya Coast Guard Service which will be responsible for enforcing maritime security and safety, pollution control and sanitation measures as well as prosecution of offenders. The Coast Guard Service will also be responsible for port and coastal security, search and rescue, and the protection of maritime resources including fisheries.

President Kenyatta emphasized his commitment in ensuring that public resources are utilized effectively. He added that he will not relent on the war against corruption and asked Kenyans to join him to make Kenya a better place.

The two Bills were presented to President Kenyatta for signing by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

Present during the signing at State House, Nairobi, were Deputy President William Ruto, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

Others were National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki, Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge and Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto.