Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Uhuru should be impeached for starving his people: Miguna Miguna

1 Comment

Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has blamed the fatal Turkana drought on the current Kenyan leadership and called for the removal of President Uhuru Kenyatta from power in order to tackle the menace.

“For these images [of hunger victims in Turkana] blame and remove Uhuru Kenyatta from power because he is focused on stealing, murder and PR,” Miguna Miguna said on Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies