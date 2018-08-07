”Uhuru Should Be Courageous Enough To Announce Cabinet Reshuffle” – Hon Manyora

”The president ought to have the courage and strength to reconstitute his cabinet, otherwise, he will require tons of strength to handle the consequences” – Prof Herman Manyora

Question is ; who is holding the president hostage? are there cracks within Mt Kenya mafia such that they are nolonger pushing for cutting to size of DP Ruto? some business deals on the line if cabinet is effected? Who is holding the president hostage?

Well, be it as it may, I agree with prof Manyora, the president should grow balls and effect changes that will see end to corruption and lethargy in his regime, Kenayans are tired, remember in Muranga they are eating monkeys? umasikini kila mahali !