SHOCK: Uhuru Says MIRAA FARMING is DEAD, BEGS British PM to Help Meru Farmers DIVERSIFY to Other Crops and Business

President Uhuru Kenyatta took the Miraa Farming issue right into 10 Downing Street where he met British PM Theresa May this morning.

President Kenyatta asked PM May to extend technical cooperation and financial assistance to Miraa growing areas to enable diversification and to minimise negative effects of the export ban to the UK imposed three years ago. (Basically the president is saying Miraa farming is dead that is why he begged Britain to support farmers to diversify/move onto other business)

Other Highlights

1. Visa processing centre return to Nairobi

2. Trade Pact post Brexit ( President Kenyatta and Prime Minister May agreed on creating a working group to examine a new framework for bilateral and economic relations between the two countries to ensure predictability and continuation of the existing market conditions after Brexit.)

3. More support for Somalia on Security

4. Appreciated lifting of Travel advisories on Lamu and Manda Island

NB:

1. President to meet British Investors into East Africa later today

2. President to meet representatives of Kenyan diaspora community in the UK

3. President to be hosted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace on Friday

