Uhuru spares Kanze Dena, sacks Erick Kiraithe as government spokesman, KDF’s Cyrus Oguna takes over

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed former Kenya Defence Forces spokesman Colonel Cyrus Oguna as the new government spokesman. Eric Kirathe stands sacked but with advantage of coiling back to the Police Service and continue with his service as an afande to the public.

Colonel Oguna was the face of the military’s public relations activities during the launch of ‘Operation Linda Nchi‘.

Colonel (Rtd) Cyrus Odhiambo Oguna appointed Government Spokesman with immediate effect. Colonel (Rtd) Oguna will be based at Ministry of ICT and will have oversight over all Government Communications channel. pic.twitter.com/HXNo0JZ8Ja — Ministry of ICT (@MoICTKenya) May 7, 2019

The move to appoint Kirathe comes at awake of confusion in Statehouse as Uhuru PR machine crumbles with word on the street that Statehouse sopkespersojn Kanze Dena was just about to be shown the door or redeployed to Kenya Ports Authority and a new person to take over.

Appointment of a strong personality as col Oguna is relief for Kanze Dena who may be left to survive on job as Oguna takes over more challenging tasks, effecyively Oguna has been brought on board to support Kanze. As previously noted, president Uhuru has a great weakness when it comes to sacking incompetent team members especially those that were hired on a strength of a recommendation by close allies a case inn point is former Interior CS Joseph Lenku and governor Waiguru the two survived long enough after controversy over their tenure erupted.

Appointment of Oguna also relegates power girl and ex NTV presenter Wangui Muchiri to the sidelines, she has been coordinating government communication from KICC with the hope that she may take over from Kiraithe.

