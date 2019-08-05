Uhuru rubbishes Ruto assassination claims, calls for more meetings ahead of his central region tour

President Uhuru Kenyatta has dispatched some of his Cabinet Secretaries and their Principal Secretaries to his Central Kenya backyard, ahead of his expected tour of the region.

To what is seen as giving a deaf ear to deputy president’s assassination allegations President Kenyatta has urged his CSs to work with local leaders, to identify development gaps and quell dissenting voices.

“CSs and PSs, mostly from the region, have been leaving the comfort of their Nairobi offices to meet leaders in counties in Mt Kenya region, to articulate the President’s agenda and popularise projects under their dockets,” the newspaper reported.

The move has been viewed as a way to consolidate support in the region whose leaders have accused the president of abandoning them.

ICT CS, Joe Mucheru, who has met with local leaders in Nyeri, disclosed that the president was keen to show he still has his supporters’ needs at heart.

“Cabinet secretaries and top (government) officials have been directed to reach out to elected leaders (in the region) and identify gaps in development with a view of ironing out such issues given that he (President Uhuru) cannot be everywhere,” Mucheru told journalists.

Trade CS Peter Munya has also met with locals in Meru County just as Transport CS James Macharia has led a delegation to inspect the construction of the 47-kilometre Uplands-Githunguri-Ruiru Road in Kiambu, County.

The date of President Kenyatta’s tour of the region remains unclear.

Deputy President William Ruto, who was in the Mt Kenya region over the weekend, has also urged the different factions in Jubilee to unite and rally behind Uhuru’s development agenda.

The DP also appeared to be toning down criticism of the former prime minister Raila Odinga.

President Uhuru Kenyatta chairing a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi