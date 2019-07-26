Uhuru ignores calls to endorse DP Ruto, says leadership is from God

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he does not mind who will be elected as his successor in 2022, when Kenya is expected to hold the next general elections.

The Head of State said his overriding interest is uniting Kenyans and ensuring the country continues to develop, calling on leaders to join him in taking the country forward.

“Not every time politics. Leadership will come and God is the one who gives leadership. (Sio kila saa ni siasa siasa. Uongozi utakuja na Mungu ndio anapeana uongozi), ” the head of state said.

“Whoever will be elected will be elected. God knows, me I don’t mind.” Uhuru said

Uhuru spoke in Ruiru during the inauguration of the Bidco Industrial Park in Ruiru, Kiambu also attended by Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto who are implacable political adversaries.

In recent days, Raila and Ruto have traded barbs in what political pundits see as an attempt to flex muscles ahead of the 2022 general elections.

The president has not, since the handshake, expressly come out to say who he will support for the presidency in the upcoming general elections.