Uhuru releases funds for financial year 2019/2020

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday evening signed into law the Supplementary Appropriation Bill to release funds for Government expenditure for the financial year that is ending June 30, 2019.

The law mandates the National Treasury to release Ksh.161 billion from the Consolidated Fund to various Government departments.

The funds are categorised into recurrent expenditure which totals to Ksh.107.5 billion and development expenditure that totals to Ksh.53.7 billion respectively.

The Appropriation Act authorizes, among other things, the release of Ksh.8 billion for settlement of pending Government bills aimed at effecting payments to traders who have provided services to the Government in line with the recent directive by President Kenyatta.

The law the President signed also reflects the continuation of the austerity measures that were entrenched at the beginning of the financial year that is closing.

The austerity measures are reflected in the reduction of Government expenditure by Ksh.58 billion, which was slashed from various departments.

The State Department of Infrastructure was allocated Ksh.16.6 billion while the Ministry of Water and Sanitation will receive Ksh.11.8 billion for development.

The State Department for Crop Development will receive Ksh.8.9 billion while the State Department for Sport Development was allocated Ksh.9.1 billion.

The State Department of University Education will receive Ksh.5.3 billion while the State Department of Vocational and Technical Training will receive Ksh.2.6 billion.

The Teachers Service Commission was allocated Ksh.14.1 billion while the State Department of Housing was allocated Ksh.7.8 billion and Ksh.4.1 billion will go to the State Department of Health.

The Bill was presented to the President for signing by the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi who was accompanied by the Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale and Clerk Michael Sialai.