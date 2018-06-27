Uhuru, Raila to Meet President Magufuli in Migori in Maiden Trip to Nyanza

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to visit Nyanza for the first time since the controversial elections last year.

The President will fly to Migori county on Friday for a meeting with his Tanzanian counterpart John Magufuli. They will be joined by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The three leaders will head to the common border in Nyatike where they will meet to resolve some of the border issues affecting residents on both sides followed by a public rally in Migori town.

Yesterday, Raila met Governor Okoth Obado, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang, Nyatike MP Tom Odege, Seme MP James Nyikal and former Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno.

The tour will be the first for Uhuru since he ascended to power after the disputed 2017 election that saw the region boycott the repeat polls.

At least 50 people were killed after residents fought the police and denied the IEBC staff a chance to conduct repeat presidential elections, which Raila boycotted.

Uhuru and Raila are planning an extensive tour of the region later in the year to explain the Building Bridges initiative.

