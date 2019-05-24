Uhuru ,Raila congratulates Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on his re-election

Excellency and Dear Friend,

I write, on behalf of the People and the Government of the Republic of Kenya, to congratulate you on your resounding re-election for a second term as the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, the world’s largest democracy.

Your victory, Your Excellency, is a testament of the deep trust and confidence the people of India have in your leadership and ability to continue steering the country into a future of great progress and prosperity.

Kenya and India enjoy a strong bond of brotherhood anchored on shared interests, heritage and common desire for progress. The robust bilateral ties between our two Republics, Your Excellency, were strengthened even further in your first term in office, especially after your historic visit to Kenya in July 2016, the first by an Indian Prime Minister since 1981.

Excellency, as you settle into office to discharge your fresh mandate, I wish you success and good health, and look forward to continue working closely with your Administration to further enhance commercial and people-to-people relations between Nairobi and New Delhi.

H.E UHURU KENYATTA,

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF KENYA

H.E NARENDRA MODI,

PRIME MINISTER OF THE REPUBLIC OF INDIA

