Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Uhuru, Raila condole families of 157 Killed in Ethiopia Airlines Crash

Uhuru, Raila condole families of 157 Killed in Ethiopia Airlines Crash

1 Comment

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga sent condolence messages to the people of Ethiopia and all those affected by the ill fated Ethiopia Airlines that took off from Bole International Airport only to crash 6 minutes later killing all the 149 passengers on board and the crew of 8.


The cause of this accident is yet to be made public even after the airlines revealed that rescue operations are ongoing.

The airline said the plane was a Boeing 737 800 Max, the same model aircraft involved in the Indonesian Lion Air crash in October plunging into the sea shortly after takeoff, 190 people were killed.

It has been confirmed that 32 Kenyans and 17 Ethiopians were among those Killed in the mid morning crash. The Airline confirmed 33 nationalities were on board.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies