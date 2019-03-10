Uhuru, Raila condole families of 157 Killed in Ethiopia Airlines Crash

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga sent condolence messages to the people of Ethiopia and all those affected by the ill fated Ethiopia Airlines that took off from Bole International Airport only to crash 6 minutes later killing all the 149 passengers on board and the crew of 8.

My deeply felt condolences to the people of Ethiopia following the crash of the Ethiopian Airlines plane. My prayers are with the families and relatives of victims. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) March 10, 2019

We are saddened by the news of an Ethiopian Airlines passenger aircraft that is reported to have crashed 6 minutes after takeoff en route to Kenya. My prayers go to all the families and associates of those on board. — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) March 10, 2019



The cause of this accident is yet to be made public even after the airlines revealed that rescue operations are ongoing.

The airline said the plane was a Boeing 737 800 Max, the same model aircraft involved in the Indonesian Lion Air crash in October plunging into the sea shortly after takeoff, 190 people were killed.

It has been confirmed that 32 Kenyans and 17 Ethiopians were among those Killed in the mid morning crash. The Airline confirmed 33 nationalities were on board.

Ethiopian Airline Crash: Kenyan Government Opens Two Emergency Points For Relatives, Friends https://t.co/ySM3jYIAmr pic.twitter.com/qmuNAa7FQg — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) March 10, 2019