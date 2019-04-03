Uhuru politburo takes shape as Raila, Kalonzo, Musalia lead huduma number registration

“Raila Odinga in Mombasa, Musalia Mudavadi in Kajiado, and Kalonzo Musyoka in Murang’a leading the NIIMS registration”. Uhuru was in Machakos. Ruto boycotted Kakamega Huduma Namba launch. 2 weeks ago, we exclusively reported and quoted a statehouse source about the looming expansion of the presidency to give it a national outlook. And we suggested the establishment of a politburo-grade presidential advisory committee. That will detribalize the presidency from a two tribe affair, a perception that we think has been Uhuru’s greatest pain.

We don’t talk to the president, but when confronted by a challenge, there will always be a set of differential solutions, out of which u would pick the best out of the set. And with the benefit of history, and knowledge of how enemies of state like Ruto have traditionally been dealt with, it was easy to arrive at a scientific, reproducible solution- which will be nothing short of devolving the presidency, by incorporating key national figures. The evolution of this idea will continue, as its politics, inevitability, and implementation unravels

Joined the residents of Likoni in Mombasa County and took the opportunity to register at the launch of the National Integrated Identity Management System- Huduma Namba registration exercise. pic.twitter.com/7V1TCsnJxB — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) April 2, 2019

Pure genius how you pulled that song at the end… pure genius. Ruto should be very afraid should you decide to run in 2022. lets stop a second and pretend you do. then pick @honkabogo as a running mate or DP and @FredMatiangi as PM, i would like to see @WilliamsRuto beat that. — Chw!za (@chwizza) April 2, 2019