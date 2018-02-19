Uhuru In Panic As Lawyers Abandon His Project Allen Gichuhi En Masse

The elections of Law Society Kenya comes at a time when the Government is keen to control all the constitutional offices.

The appointments of powerful figures from Mt wing of Jubilee are meant to actuate the desire of jubilee to revisit the Maraga Judgement on the Presidential Election Petition.

Reports from inside indicates that plans are in high gear to replace Maraga by Professor Githu Muigai by December. Secondly , there are keen to remove Tom Ojienda by sponsoring a Nairobi Lawyer from Luo Nyanza to weaken his support while planting a 3rd candidate.

In order to achieve this they need a Law society of Kenya that can sing to their tune as they rubberstamp Impunity in Kenya.That is why the state machinery with Authority from Uhuru Kenyatta has been activated to assist Allen Gichuhi capture LSK Presidency at all cost.

There are plans to use some IEBC clerks to interfere with the register and permit double voting They also intend to use pencils to cancel the names to allow false nos.

The government through a prominent Cabinet Secretary who sits at the National Security Council paid Parklands Sports Club 2.1m yesterday for Allen’s function hoping that Lawyers would attend, but the function suffered a blow after Lawyers boycotted it.

So low was the attendance forcing the organizers to rush to University Of Nairobi UON Parklands Law School to procure students to occupy the vacant seats as a cover up of the inevitable embarrassment as the was given a wide berth by lawyers most of whom attended Aggrey Mwamu’s function earlier in the day at Le 63 Lounge on Langata road, they rejected an extension of Statehouse control after muzzling Parliament and rocking the Judiciary.

The law students who were procured to fill in the empty seats were elated with some quoted as saying that God had sent them manna from heaven in the mid of their end semester exams, however; few lawyers majority candidates seeking positions in the council were displeased with the behavior of the students who invaded the function given that some became so unruly and exhibited some dancing styles which considered as not lawyerly.

Frustration was written on Mr. Allen’s face throughout the entire function, he knew he had even lost the few lawyers who attended the event which had been hijacked by UON Law Students who turned unruly in the process.

Unless a miracle happens, Mr Allen is set to face the worse ballot humiliation despite heavy investment by state machinery, lawyers have vowed never to allow state interference in LSK.

Allen will face off James Aggrey Mwamu, a Kisumu based seasoned advocate who served as the President of East Africa Law Society on the Thursday February 22nd 2018 Poll.

Pundits and Advocates view Mwamu as a front runner in the forthcoming LSK Elections after the withdrawal of advocate Nelson Havi.This is due to his good interaction with young lawyers majority whom adore him as their mentor.

To add salt to Allen’s injury, Nelson Havi posted that Mwamu trounce Allen with a landslide, an indirect endorsement to Mwamu’s candidature given the following he commands.