Uhuru In Panic As Lawyers Abandon His Project Allen Gichuhi En Masse

The elections of Law Society Kenya comes at a time when the Government is keen to control all the constitutional offices.
The appointments of powerful figures from Mt wing of Jubilee are meant to actuate the desire of jubilee to revisit the Maraga Judgement on the Presidential Election Petition.
Reports from inside indicates that plans are in high gear to replace Maraga by Professor Githu Muigai by December. Secondly , there are keen to remove Tom Ojienda by sponsoring a Nairobi Lawyer from Luo Nyanza to weaken his support while planting a 3rd candidate.
In order to achieve this they need a Law society of Kenya that can sing to their tune as they rubberstamp Impunity in Kenya.That is why the state machinery with Authority from Uhuru Kenyatta has been activated to assist Allen Gichuhi capture LSK Presidency at all cost.
There are plans to use some IEBC clerks to interfere with the register and permit double voting They also intend to use pencils to cancel the names to allow false nos.
The government through a prominent Cabinet Secretary who sits at the National Security Council paid Parklands Sports Club 2.1m yesterday for Allen’s function hoping that Lawyers would attend, but the function suffered a blow after Lawyers boycotted it.
So low was the attendance forcing the organizers to rush to University Of Nairobi UON Parklands Law School to procure students to occupy the vacant seats as a cover up of the inevitable embarrassment as the was given a wide berth by lawyers most of whom attended Aggrey Mwamu’s function earlier in the day at Le 63 Lounge on Langata road, they rejected an extension of Statehouse control after muzzling Parliament and rocking the Judiciary.
The law students who were procured to fill in the empty seats were elated with some quoted as saying that God had sent them manna from heaven in the mid of their end semester exams, however; few lawyers majority candidates seeking positions in the council were displeased with the behavior of the students who invaded the function given that some became so unruly and exhibited some dancing styles which considered as not lawyerly.
Frustration was written on Mr. Allen’s face throughout the entire function, he knew he had even lost the few lawyers who attended the event which had been hijacked by UON Law Students who turned unruly in the process.
Unless a miracle happens, Mr Allen is set to face the worse ballot humiliation despite heavy investment by state machinery, lawyers have vowed never to allow state interference in LSK.
Allen will face off James Aggrey Mwamu, a Kisumu based seasoned advocate who served as the President of East Africa Law Society on the Thursday February 22nd 2018 Poll.
Pundits and Advocates view Mwamu as a front runner in the forthcoming LSK Elections after the withdrawal of advocate Nelson Havi.This is due to his good interaction with young lawyers majority whom adore him as their mentor.
To add salt to Allen’s injury, Nelson Havi posted that Mwamu trounce Allen with a landslide, an indirect endorsement to Mwamu’s candidature given the following he commands.
Comments
Kenyans will overthrow Uhuru Kenyatta before he makes himself the life President of Kenya.
Marie Antoinette and Luis the XVI may not be the King & Queen by December when Louis plan to install his cousin as Chief Justice in the Kings Court! The people shall have stormed the bastille and overthrow them.
OOOOH, HERE COMES THE “USEFUL IDIOT” FROM LUO LAND, WITH A BIG GLUTTONOUS BELLY AND FINANCIAL NEEDS TO FILL! AFTER A FEW MONTHS, HE WILL BE SHOWN THE DOOR, WITH A HARD KICK IN THE BUTTOCKS!!!
THIS IS HOW THE LUOS AND OTHER “USEFUL TRIBAL IDIOTS” ARE TREATED; THEY LOOK FOR FINANCIALLY STARVING IDIOTS AMONG THEM, THROW A SMALL BONE AT THEM AND FORGET ABOUT THE REST OF THE COMMUNITIES WHERE THE IDIOTS COME FROM!
AFTER ALL, IT IS CHEAPER TO DEAL WITH ONE LOUSY IDIOT THAN THE WHOLE TRIBAL COMMUNITY, YOU KNOW!!!
THIS IS HOW THE KENYAN GOVERNMENT WORKS! THIS IS HOW AFRICAN ELITES/DICTATORS ARE ADVISED TO DEAL WITH TRIBES IN KENYA!!
YOU REMEMBER DR. EKURU AUKOT AND MR. ABABU NAMWAMBA RECENT MOVES???
AFRICANS ELITES (EDUCATED OR NOT) ARE ALLOWING THEMSELVES TO BE TREATED LIKE A RACE WITHOUT BRAINS, IN BROAD DAYLIGHT!
KNOCK IT OFF, PEOPLE!!
You just love the word panic. Uhuru is a meticulous politician, he is especially good at beating one raila, kenyas forefost desperado.
Meticulous my foot? Did you hear of computer errors at the finance ministry under Uhuru then? Meticulous people don’t get caught mixing up with servers. Give us a break. If that is smart, you must need a lot of help.
An election thief is a thief that is never respected nor honoured by anybody. And that’s it.
Such shitholes can impose on the dead at abyss cos they god lucifer has hooked them to hell.
Lawyers reclaim your indipendence from these election thieves shitholes.
loudmouth, why are almost all petitions losing its now clear the August election was free, transparent and within established law. Maraga owes kenyans some explanation. Raila got a lifeline from maraga, which he stupidly squandered.