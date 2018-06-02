ANGRY Uhuru Orders Rehabilitation Of ‘Githeriman’ The Drunkard He Awarded With Head Of State Commendation

President Uhuru directed that ‘Githeriman’ the drunkard he awarded with Head of State Commendation alongside Jacque Maribe, Dennis Itumbi, Robert Alai among others be admitted to a rehabilitation centre over uncontrolled addiction to alcohol.

Githeriman whose real name is Kamotho was booked at Mama Care Centre next to Wangunyu primary school in Kiambaa constituency after he requested for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s assistance.

Githeriman confirmed he approached the President at Jaracanda Grounds during the distribution of title deeds to Embakasi East residents but his efforts to speak to the head of state failed owing to heavy security detail but conveyed his request to the president’s driver and one of his aide.

“His (Uhuru) security couldn’t allow reach where he was but his driver and one of his aides know me well,” Kamotho told local reporters on Friday.

“I asked the president that I wanted to go to a rehab since alcoholic drinks had ruined my life and I wanted to change the situation,” he said.

His admission was facilitated by Kiambu woman representative Gathoni Wamuchomba.

Kamotho revealed that he was called from State House on Wednesday evening with information that his request will be acted upon.

Wamuchomba said she started tracing Kamotho on Thursday following orders of the President.

She said Uhuru had asked her to admit the patient to the rehab recently built by the National Government Affirmative Action Fund.

“We traced Githeri man at his rural home in Kiambururu village in Githunguri constituency but found him in Kayole as referred by his family members.”

“We have admitted him and he is a happy man. I am sure he will heal since his request indicates he is willing to treated,” she said.

The legislator lauded the president for recognising the institution and the need to rehabilitate drunkards in the county.

Kiambu is reportedly one of the counties where alcoholism has had adverse effects on many families.

