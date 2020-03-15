BREAKING: Uhuru orders closure of schools and colleges to cub Coronavirus

President Uhuru has ordered the closure of all-day schools effective Monday 16th March 2020.

Subsequently, boarding schools will have until Wednesday to roll up and close as a measure to cub the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Universities, colleges, and technical institutions will have until Friday to close down.

President Uhuru also confirmed that there are two more cases of Coronavirus in the country bringing the tally to three with more than 45 under under quarantine at government facilities within Nairobi county.

The other victim came in contact with the initial patient at KNH isolation.

Medical teams are monitoring the patients and they are stable and responding well to treatment.

The government has suspended travels for all persons coming into Kenya from any country with reported cases

Only Kenyans and foreigners with valid permits will be allowed to come in and will proceed to self-quarantine.

All Kenyans who come into the country in the last forty-eight hours have been ordered to self-quarantine.