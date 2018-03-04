“UHURU Is Not Going Anywhere After 2022, Raila Should Retire First” – Murathe

Jubilee Party Vice Chairman and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s close confidant David Murathe has reiterated that President Uhuru Kenyatta is too young to retire after his term expires as President in 2022.

Speaking to journalists, Murathe said Uhuru is still young and it is Raila who should retire first.

“People want Uhuru to go home at 60 yet Raila (opposition leader Raila Odinga) is trying to be president at 75, where do you want Uhuru to go?” Jubilee Party vice chairman David Murathe.