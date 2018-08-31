Uhuru’s Nephew Jomo Gecaga Was Not Jailed Over Bribery Claims, Story Was Fake, Std Media Apologizes To Statehouse

Nairobi’s leading gutter press on Friday shocked the world after it admitted faking a story on the alleged arrest of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nephew Jomo Gecaga over a bribery scam.

In an editorial apology, the Nairobian regretted publishing the fake story that greatly damaged the image of Gecaga who’s President Kenyatta’s Private Secretary.



The paper has now promised to report fairly, objectively and truthfully to avoid such embarrassment in future.

Gecaga was considering taking legal action against the paper owned by the Moi family, but we have since established that he dropped the move after Moi’s son and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi intervened.

Here is the cover page of the fake news story by Nairobian that was published last week on Friday.

