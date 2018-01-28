Uhuru Mourns Joseph Karuga Koinange Describing Him As A True Patriot

Martin Munene says>> I understand that the koinanges are the brothers and sisters of grace wanjiku who was kenyattas second wife,she died while giving birth to Jomo Gecaga’s mother, little is known about her but after her death jomo kenyatta married Uhuru’s mother the former first lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta

Courtesy: PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of the late Joseph Karuga Koinange.

The President said the late Karuga left a rich legacy worthy to be emulated by all public servants.

Mr. Karuga was the first African Principal of Kenyatta University College.

“Karuga was a committed and devoted public servant. His footprints can be seen in all places where he served,” said the President

“Indeed his was an exemplary service to the nation as demonstrated by the institutions which he helped to set up and manage,” he added.

The President prayed to God to give the family courage and fortitude to bear the loss