BREAKING VIDEO: Uhuru Meets Donald Trump In Whitehouse, Not Allowed To Step On The Red Carpet

President Uhuru is in the white house holding talks with President Donald J Trump. Confident Uhuru was full of life and ofcourse with perfect English and mama Margret too was super cool, watch video.
Trump to Uhuru: “You picked a very good day to visit because the stock market is almost 300 points today….we are in a very good mood..”
Uhuru and the first lady walked together with their hosts through the South Lawn to the Rose Garden before getting into the Oval Office.
At around 8:55pm (Kenyan time) the four held a meeting at the Oval Office.
After their one-on-one talk, Uhuru and Trump have proceeded to the Cabinet Room while the first ladies will proceed to their separate meeting.
Comments
Kani says
Haha, I saw this and i broke a rib laughing
Anonymous says
Yes Slave must meet his master/masters for information and to be given orders and also to be lectured. Uhuru is a mnyapara of USA farmland Kenya!
Jadala says
And asked tough questions like:what do you like about the Chinese?Those can’t see.
Anonymous says
Immigrants from Syria and Iraq murdering Neo-Nazis in Germany Streets .
What are you talking about? These are not “Ultras”, these are ordinary citizens protesting against another murder in their city.Racial war in Europe !
Anonymous says
Angewapatia na kuwaabukisa hiv/aids from Kenya that is why Uhuru was not allowed to step on the red carpet ! shithole corrupt continent .
Anonymous says
It is a pity for a Kenya president and his corrupt cabinet ministers trusting Yankees in this age. that means Africans will never learn.I hope this partnership will be based on mutual respect.History will tell that Previous trade agreements has been unfair and benefiting US and western countries than Kenya.If it is going to favour them it is better to work with partners who will respect us. We have alot resources yet lack behind in developments simply because we have always thought they are genuine in their dealings with us. They are not genuine people and will never be genuine in dealing with african continent