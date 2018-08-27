BREAKING VIDEO: Uhuru Meets Donald Trump In Whitehouse, Not Allowed To Step On The Red Carpet

President Uhuru is in the white house holding talks with President Donald J Trump. Confident Uhuru was full of life and ofcourse with perfect English and mama Margret too was super cool, watch video.





Trump to Uhuru: “You picked a very good day to visit because the stock market is almost 300 points today….we are in a very good mood..”Uhuru and the first lady walked together with their hosts through the South Lawn to the Rose Garden before getting into the Oval Office.

At around 8:55pm (Kenyan time) the four held a meeting at the Oval Office.

After their one-on-one talk, Uhuru and Trump have proceeded to the Cabinet Room while the first ladies will proceed to their separate meeting.







