Uhuru, Matiangi announce changes in Interior docket; see new appointments and transfers of Regional and County commissioners/commanders

President Uhuru has okayed changes in the Ministry of Interior, State Department of Interior and Citizen Services, according to a statement from the Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.
The massives changes are effective immediately and they include transfers and new appointments.
At the Ministry’s Headquarters in Nairobi, Moffat Kangi and Wilson Njega were appointed the Principal Administrative Secretary and the Secretary Internal Security respectively.
Regional Police Commanders Wilson Njega (Nairobi) and Anne Ngetich (Western) have been transferred to Office of the President Headquarters.
The new changes also saw James Kianda who has been the Nyanza Regional Commander transferred to the Nairobi region.
At the same time, Magu Mutindika and Esther Maina were appointed the Nyanza Region and Western Region police commanders respectively.
Matiangi also announced the transfers of several county commissioners as follows:
1. Onesmus Kyatha from Mandera County to Mombasa County
2. Joshua Nkanatha from Kajiado County to Marsabit County
3. Evans Achoki from Marsabit County to Kajiado County
4. Michael N. Tialal from Siaya County to Garrisa County
5. Gilbert B. Kitiyo from Mombasa County to Mandera County
6. Stephen Kihara from Kisii County to Uasin Gishu County
7. Mwangi Meru from Garrisa County to Narok County
8. George Omoding from Bomet County to Kakamega County
9. Samuel Kimiti from Narok County to Bungoma County
10. Olaka Kutswa from Nandi County to Kilifi County
11. Boaz Cherutich from Nyandarua County to Migori County
12. Abdirizak Jaldesa from Uasin Gishu County to Kisii County
13. Mr. David Kipkemei from Homabay County to OOP HQ
14. Mr. Joseph Rotich from Migori County to PA/RC Nyanza
15. Abdi Hassan from Bungoma County to OOP HQ
Six others were also appointed County Commissioners and they include:
1. Fredrick Ndunga as County Commissioner Machakos County
2. Paul Rotich as County Commissioner Siaya County
3. Mathias Mbogai Rioba as County Commissioner Tana River County
4. Moses K..Lilan as County Commissioner Homabay County
5. Benson David Leparmorijo as County Commissioner Nyandarua County
6. Josephine Ouko as County Commissioner Bomet County
The new changes also saw 98 Deputy County Commissioners transferred to various stations across the country and 84 others appointed new Deputy County Commissioners.
