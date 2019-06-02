Raila arrived in London to a super warm welcome by Kenya’s high commissioner to London Ambassadress Manoh Esipisu. All Government protocols in foreign capital are on strict orders to give Baba Jakom a presidential standard reception. Ruto can go swallow his tablets to save himself from further weight loss.

H.E Raila Odinga arrived in London, United Kingdom this morning. He was received by Mr Manoah Esipisu, Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK. Mr Odinga will address a forum on the Legacy of Kofi Annan at Chatham House tomorrow.

Welcomed former PM H. E. @RailaOdinga to London. He will speak at an event honoring Kofi Annan at Chatham House tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/4li9SE1KhV — Manoah Esipisu MBS (@MEsipisu) June 2, 2019

