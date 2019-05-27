Uhuru surprise visit to Embakasi inland depot sends panic to Kenya Ports Authority staff and cartels

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday morning made an impromptu visit to the Embakasi Inland Container Depot (ICD) where seized containers are being detained.

According to a statement from State House, the president’s visit was prompted by distress calls from traders whose goods have been confiscated.

The President was accompanied by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and PS Karanja Kibicho.

Also present were heads of the multi-agency task force led by Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.

The visit comes weeks after clearing agents staged demos at the deport after being denied entry into Kenya Revenue Authorities (KRA) for unknown reasons.

According to our sources, KRA officials are only allowing entry to agents who are known to give bribes, while others are locked out.

The agents accuse the head of the bureau Mr Irungu of orchestrating corruption in the facility.

In the recent past, traders have accused customs official at Data Processing Centre, Kilindini Mombasa of frustrating importers and delaying of clearance of goods.

“Documents lodged at the DPC are taking too long to be processed yet the exercise is simple and can take only a few hours. The unnecessary delay is meant to blackmail clients and importers to offer bribes through brokers who pass the loot to senior customs officers,” claimed a clearing agent.