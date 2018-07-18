Uhuru Makes History, Appoints Personal Body Guard From The Navy

President Uhuru Kenyatta has a new Aide-de-Camp, one Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Stelu Lekolol from the Kenya Navy.

This is the first time in history that an ADC is coming from the Navy.

He takes over as the 3rd ADC to Uhuru after Lt-Col Victor Mburu who took up the role in August of 2017.

Mburu took over from Lt-Col Peter Njiru, who was last week promoted to Brigadier and appointed as Commandant, Recruit Training school.

Lt-Col Lekolol now takes up the role as the man who will be standing behind Uhuru in major ceremonies both within and outside the country.

Some of the roles of ADC include; receiving gifts and other items on behalf of the president, escorting the president from the State House into a waiting car, opens the door, then standing at attention and saluting when the President sits.

Other roles are; Carrying the President’s personal items like mobile phones and sometimes speeches when going on functions, attending to the needs of the president when required.

He is also expected to provide advice and assistance to hosts of official functions on behalf of the President.

Lekolol’s father is a former long-serving Provincial Commissioner Francis Lekolol who passed away in 2013.

Though largely ceremonial, the ADC is one of the persons that stays closest to the President at all times including riding in the same car.