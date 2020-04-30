Uhuru makes changes in military ahead 2022 elections, appoints General Kariuki Kibochi to be Chief of Defence Forces

Address by His Excellency, Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta, C.G.H., President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces on Military Changes at State House, Nairobi, 30th April, 2020

I take this opportunity to thank you, Gen. Samson Jefwa Mwathethe, EGH, MBS, DCO, NDC (K), PSC’(uk), for the exemplary service you have rendered to our country, in your capacity as the Chief of Defence Forces.

Since your appointment as the Chief of Defence Forces five years ago (May 2015), we have seen significant expansion in our military and enviable improvement in the defence capability of our forces; thus giving Kenyans confidence that their borders are well protected from any external aggression.

During your tenure, we detected and expunge early enough a number of plans by those who do not mean well for our country, in good time.

Let me also say that during your tenure, you proved that you are not just a military man, but a well rounded person, with the capacity to provide quality leadership in other initiatives of national importance.

In this regard, I am proud to state that as chair, you steered very well the “Blue Economy Implementation Standing Committee”.

The Committee has made substantive progress in re-establishing the Kenya National Shipping Line, as part of the Blue Economy Programme. Once fully completed and operational, this will, indeed, enable us, as a country, exploit the potential we have in the blue economy, and consequently create thousands of jobs for our young men and women. It is my hope that you and I will continue collaborate in this effort.

Following the impending retirement of Gen. Mwathethe, I have promoted the following officers:-

1. Lt General Robert Kibochi to General;

2. Major General Levi Mghalu to Lt. General; and

3. Brigadier Jimson Mutai to Major General.

Further to these promotions and in line with the recommendation by the Defence Council, I have today made the following appointments:-

1. Gen. Robert Kibochi to Chief of Defence Forces designate;

2. Lt. Gen. Levi Mghalu to Vice Chief of Defence Forces designate; and

3. Maj. Gen. Jimson Mutai to Commander of the Kenya Navy designate.

The officers are expected to assume office under their new positions, on May 11, 2020.

Finally, let me say, I look forward to working with these officers closely in service to our motherland. For you, General Mwathethe, I wish you fair winds following seas; and the very best in your future endeavours.