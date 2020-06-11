Exposed: Uhuru to name new faces to cabinet; Gideon Moi, Mukhisa Kituyi. To reshuffle CS Matiang’i, Munya

A source close to a top Statehouse operative has hinted that President Uhuru is strongly considering to appoint Baringo Senator Hon Gideon Moi to the cabinet.

The KANU Chairman will most likely be handed either the Agriculture Or Water & Irrigation docket in a bid to soar his visibility nationally as he will embark in sorting out issues affecting farmers and pastoral communities in Rift Valley and North Eastern region

Rift Valley and the pastoral communities dominated areas were for a long time KANU strongholds, even with Jubilee wave, the elected leaders have a soft spot for KANU especially in Samburu, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Turkana and West Pokot.

The president is set to re-organize government to bolster delivery of his Big4Agenda legacy ambition and national unity through BBI. The impending re-organization will see at least 5 cabinet secretaries demoted and others reshuffled.

The president will most likely reshuffle CS Matiangi from the powerful Interior docket and in his place Hon Peter Munya will take over, Gideon Moi will then take over the Agriculture docket currently held by Munya or that of Water. Matiangi will be moved to a fairly powerful portfolio. UNCTAD Secretary General Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi will bounce back to the cabinet to head either Trade or Foreign Affairs docket

CS Chelugui, Farida Karoney and Charles Keter will be dropped. CSs who will be dropped will get ambassadorial postings. CS Betty Maina, a close relative of CS Keter is safe owing to her sterling performance. Career civil servant Esther Koimet, the daughter of former powerful minister Nicholas Biwott will replace Farida Karoney in the Lands docket.

Meanwhile in Baringo, it is alleged that former Eldama-Ravin MP Hon Musa Sirma is making preparation to run for the Baringo senate seat if indeed Gideon Moi will be appointed the cabinet.

The Cabinet job is meant to give senator Moi some presence across the country as he launches numerous projects, which will be a good platform to aid his bigger political ambition. The crafters of the move are, however, not convinced that their preferred successor, a corporate honcho, meant to replace the incumbent senator can fit in the murky world of politics.