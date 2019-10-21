Uhuru leaves for Russia, Japan on a development tour

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday, October 20 secretely left the country for a pressing mission.

The head of state flew to Japan after the Mashujaa Day fete that was held in at Mama Ngina water font in Mombasa.

According to sources disclosed that the president’s mission in Japan is for bilateral talks among them development projects such as Dongo Kundu economic zone in Mombasa.

His Japan tour comes ahead of his planned visit to Russia for a summit, set for October 23 and 24 that will bring together over 35 heads of states.

In the Russia event, President Vladimir Putin will host the first-ever Africa-Russia Summit, which will see Russia revive the Soviet-era relationships, build new alliances to reinforce Moscow’s global power to stand confrontation with the west.

According to the Ministry of Foreign affairs Principal secretary, Ambassador Macharia Kamau, Uhuru who will be accompanied by Foreign affairs and Trade Cabinet Secretaries, Monicah Juma and Peter Munya respectively, will also hold bilateral talks with Putin on the sidelines of the summit.

Kamau further affirmed that the Uhuru and his team will sign bilateral and multilateral cooperation on Science and Technology, training education, blue economy, trade, tourism, and people interactions.

Uhuru is known to sneak in and out of the country with the latest instance on September 29, where he sneaked back into the country after attending the 74th United Nations General Assembly trip in the United States.

Past reports indicated that very few, officials from the state went to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to receive him when he landed at around 10:30 AM.