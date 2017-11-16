Uhuru Lawyer Fred Ngatia Shoots Self In The Foot, Falls Into NASA Trap.

From the courts

Fred Ngatia blindly quotes the 2013 SC ruling;

Maraga: Elaborate your understanding of that

opinion counsel?

Ngatia: My Lords, indeed fresh nomination ought to have ensued had it not been for Ekuru Aukot ruling a day after the withdrawal of Raila Odinga.

Maraga: But that ruling came a day after. What if Ekuro Aukot’s ruling was not there?

Ngatia: Then that means fresh Election with nomination would have taken place cancelling the immediate election as gazetted by IEBC my Lord.

Philomena Mwilu: If it is so, then on 5th September IEBC gazetted only two candidates without nomination , was this irregular?

Ngatia: heheheheheh my lady ok ok I can explain , Raila Odinga was within the law when he withdrew because that came before the ruling of Ekuru Aukot.

Lenaola: Counsel, do you therefore mean applying the ruling to the abandoned election as IEBC did was retrogressive?

Ngatia: hehehe …mmmh My Lords, Thats not what am saying..