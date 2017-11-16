Uhuru Lawyer Fred Ngatia Shoots Self In The Foot, Falls Into NASA Trap.

From the courts
Fred Ngatia blindly quotes the 2013 SC ruling;
Maraga: Elaborate your understanding of that
opinion counsel?
Ngatia: My Lords, indeed fresh nomination ought to have ensued had it not been for Ekuru Aukot ruling a day after the withdrawal of Raila Odinga.
Maraga: But that ruling came a day after. What if Ekuro Aukot’s ruling was not there?
Ngatia: Then that means fresh Election with nomination would have taken place cancelling the immediate election as gazetted by IEBC my Lord.
Philomena Mwilu: If it is so, then on 5th September IEBC gazetted only two candidates without nomination , was this irregular?
Ngatia: heheheheheh my lady ok ok I can explain , Raila Odinga was within the law when he withdrew because that came before the ruling of Ekuru Aukot.
Lenaola: Counsel, do you therefore mean applying the ruling to the abandoned election as IEBC did was retrogressive?
Ngatia: hehehe …mmmh My Lords, Thats not what am saying..
From my point of view this election is already nullified.
pride comes before a fall