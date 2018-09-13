Jubilee ‘Curse’ Hits Police Force, Uhuru Launches New ‘Fake Chinese’ Uniform, Looks Like Regular Watchmen In China

By O Nyachae

Check out photos of the new police uniform that President Uhuru says will improve their “visibility”.

BIG QUESTION: Who hasn’t been seeing our police officers? Looks like security guards to me. This is a diversion of our attention from more important matters!

Police uniform has never been an issue! Proper working conditions, accommodation, remuneration are more critical issues.

BUT THEN AGAIN; Who got the TENDER for the new uniform, anyway? Hilo ndilo swala nyeti.



We are a peculiar people!

Our police officers live in some of the most deplorable shanties known to mankind, are among the poorly paid, with terrible medical insurance coverage, and terrible working conditions.

It’s obvious that such working conditions would negatively affect their morale.

Jubilee’s solution to all those problems is to give them a new uniform.

Awuoro! Stay tuned for more Jubilee Chinese jokes





President Uhuru on Thursday unveiled new uniforms for police officers.

“This uniform will enhance visibility of the officers. Tungependa tuone hiyo uniform…” Uhuru said during the re-organisation of the Kenya Police.

The uniforms which are blue in colour were paraded at the Kenya School of Government. The officers wearing the uniforms marched to the podium to showcase the new uniforms.



“IG Joseph Boinnet should implement this changes with immediate effect. The Treasury should also operationalise financial provisions with immediate effect,” he said.

The President also asked the Treasury to aid in the additional funding for officers to effect the new housing with effect from December 1.

“Kenyans are funding this changes so that you can serve them better,” he added.



Uhuru said he is reorganising the command to ensure effective service by the Police Service.

The President further abolished Administration Police regional commander, Kenya police regional commander, DCI regional commander and District administrations police commander

Others are; County coordinating commander, Kenya police county commander, AP county commander, DCI county commander, AP sub-county commander, DCI sub-county commander and AP service ward commander.



