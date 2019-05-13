Uhuru is not sick, not admitted in hospital, he is fine, healthy and busy working

President Uhuru Kenyatta is fine, healthy and busy working, despite his absence from the public limelight, State House spokesperson and Head of the President’s Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) Ms Kanze Dena has said.

Ms Dena, who spoke during an interview on Monday morning at a local radio station, said the President has been spending time in his office since his return from China.

“I get surprised when people say that the president has gone missing in action. President Kenyatta has been in office addressing various issues and also meditating. The Head of State is fine, healthy and in high spirits as usual,” said Ms Dena.

PHOTOS

The State House spokesperson further promised to share photos of her boss to confirm that he was fine and busy working in his office.

“The president unlike other leaders who are always in the limelight, is a manager and he needs time to meditate, get briefings as he makes key decisions about the country,” added Ms Dena.