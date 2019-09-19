Uhuru is not a lame duck president- Hon. Ngunjiri

By Ngunjiri Wambugu

UHURU UNVEILING OF TANGATANGA’s KIBRA CANDIDATE DEBUNKS LAME-DUCK PRESIDENT TAG

TangaTanga are over the moon that Jubilee Party Leader Uhuru Kenyatta accepted to ‘unveil’ Mariga for Kibra earlier today.

It feels like a big win for them – and it is brilliant PR. They are also using it to push back against those of us who have been arguing that TangaTanga must respect the President.

But in reality what today reveals is the fact that these guys are light-weights. They have been running the bluff that Uhuru is done and is now lame-duck. But today they have shown us they know that they cannot exist outside Uhuru Kenyatta despite the bluffs and threats they spew every day.

It is of course clear to everyone that Mariga is a Ruto candidate. It is also clear that Mariga is a stress-test on how strong the handshake is. But – it is also clear that TangaTanga have had to accept that if Mariga was to go to Kibra as a ‘Ruto candidate’ he would lose embarrassingly. This is why they had to do everything possible to have Uhuru unveil him as a Jubilee candidate.

So today what we have seen is actually an acceptance by Ruto and his team that they aren’t ready to go into any election, anywhere, without Uhuru’s blessing and support.

This is important as there are those in TangaTanga who were behaving as if they no longer need Uhuru; and even going as far as to claim Uhuru is now a lame-duck President. If they believed it they would not have fought so hard to get this ‘unveiling’, nor would they be getting this excited that they (finally) got it.

Now we know that they know that Uhuru is fully in charge, both in the party and as President. We expect them to sustain this respect for Uhuru, at all times.

But we also expect them to behave with decorum in Kibra. Let them understand that this contest in Kibra will not destroy the handshake as they would like. The handshake is here to stay.

Twende kazi – jameni 😉

#Kitaeleweka

NB; meanwhile … ati what happened on Kimwarer Dam?